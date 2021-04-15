Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $225.80

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $276.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.85. Watsco has a 1 year low of $144.16 and a 1 year high of $281.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

