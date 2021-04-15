Brokerages Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $208.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

