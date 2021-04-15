Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price at $6.15

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEBEF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.25 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,528. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

