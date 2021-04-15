Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOOK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $328.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 36,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $503,452.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,283 shares of company stock worth $5,226,571. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.