Brokers Issue Forecasts for MarineMax, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

HZO stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.