Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $244.75 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $119.18 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.88.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

