Brokers Set Expectations for Deutsche Post AG’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Deutsche Post in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Post’s FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

