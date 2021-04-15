Brokers Set Expectations for Total Se’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Total in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

