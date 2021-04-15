Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBU. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $44.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

