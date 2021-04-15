Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.