Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 12.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 524,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 57,627 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 606,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

