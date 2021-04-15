Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,083,800 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the March 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,604.8 days.

OTCMKTS BDWBF remained flat at $$3.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

