Burger Swap Price Tops $7.82 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $94.41 million and $463.47 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.82 or 0.00012459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00069744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.00743905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00089701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00033535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

