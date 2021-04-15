Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5375 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

