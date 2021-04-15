C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up to $68.46

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.46, but opened at $70.80. C3.ai shares last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 25,075 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,302,182 shares of company stock valued at $515,660,536.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

