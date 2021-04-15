CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share.

CACI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Grace Capital increased its position in CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CACI International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.01. 1,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.62. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

