Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 2,110 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

