Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 2,801 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $101.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.