Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 9,168 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

