Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,871.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

