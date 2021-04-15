Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE WMS opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.