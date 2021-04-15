Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

NYSE DG opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

