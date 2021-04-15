Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 3,986 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Shares of CMI opened at $261.42 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.37 and its 200-day moving average is $237.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

