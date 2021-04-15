Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $246.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $248.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

