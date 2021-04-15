Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 39,869 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,869 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $8,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 184,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5,706,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

