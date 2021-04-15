Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up to $76.75

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.75, but opened at $79.40. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $77.68, with a volume of 44 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

