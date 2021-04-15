Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$103.85 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Calibre Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.13.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

