Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the March 15th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CANF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,932. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

