Canaccord Genuity Boosts Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target to GBX 150

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday.

TXP stock opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £229.29 million and a P/E ratio of -24.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.78. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

