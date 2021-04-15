Canaccord Genuity Raises OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to $3.50

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $603.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.