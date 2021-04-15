Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,860 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 6.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $111,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CM opened at $99.36 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

