Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CFPZF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994. Canfor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

