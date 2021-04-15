Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

COF opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

