Capital One Financial Weighs in on Vine Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vine Energy in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vine Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

