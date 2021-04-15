CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in March

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CapitaLand in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLDY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 7,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. CapitaLand has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

