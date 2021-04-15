Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI opened at $46.59 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.