Cardan Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,179.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 751.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.77. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.11 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.