Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

