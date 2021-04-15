Cardan Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.91.

NYSE:BLK opened at $801.07 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.00 and a 12 month high of $811.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $738.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.26 by ($0.49). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

