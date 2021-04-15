Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 267,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 17.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $198.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.