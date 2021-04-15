Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $144.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

