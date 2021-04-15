Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

