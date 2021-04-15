Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 6.2%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.29 and last traded at $105.29. 7,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 472,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $229,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,409.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,503,694 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

