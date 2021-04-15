Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

