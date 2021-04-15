Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,637,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $14.54 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

