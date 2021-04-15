Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

