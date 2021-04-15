Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

