CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.81. CarParts.com shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 2,466 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.98 million, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $78,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,607 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CarParts.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 148,269 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 616,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

