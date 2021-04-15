Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 185.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

