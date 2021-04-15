Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Shares of AVY opened at $194.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

